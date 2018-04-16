Delegation led by Pakistan pays a visit to Azerbaijan

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The National Defense University's delegation led by Brigadier General Anjum Riaz, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan arrived in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

The delegation includes high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces and state structures of Pakistan, including the Armed Forces of Brazil and Nepal, studying at the National Defense University.

Within the scope of the visit, the delegation will hold meetings in a number of ministries, state services, agencies and universities of Azerbaijan. The guests will also be fully informed about the history, culture, economy, domestic and foreign policy and other areas of our country's activities.