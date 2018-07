Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Turkey on April 24.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Visit of Z.Hasanov to Turkey is upon the invitation of Turkish Minister of National Defense Ismet Yilmaz, to attend the ceremony to be held on the occasion of 100th anniversary of victory in Çanakkale Battle.