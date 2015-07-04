Defense Minister visits several military facilities in Latvia

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, during his official visit to Latvia, visited several military facilities in the country.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Z.Hasanov visited the military base "Adagio", went to the joint attack control terminal, the School for the disposal of explosives, medical center, as well as patrol ship "SWATH".

While visiting these objects, Z.Hasanov accompanied by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General of Latvia Raimonds Graube.

The visit of the minister ends on July 4.