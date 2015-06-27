Defense Minister: Military cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan is of special importance

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Our relations on common language, religion, ancient history and cultural values are developing on the basis of mutual relations and unshakable will"

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Defense Minister of Turkey Ismet Yilmaz said at the event on Armed Forces Day held in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara.

The minister noted that after gaining independence, Azerbaijan became one of the states which had close and friendly relations with Turkey: "Friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan is Turkey's natural ally in the Caucasus. The military cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan is of special importance. This relationship is of great importance for not just the development of the Armed Forces, but for the establishment and protection of peace, stability and reliability in the region."

Second Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yasar Guler, Air Force Commander General Ali Ozturk, as well as other countries' diplomats in Ankara attended the event.