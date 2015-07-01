Defense Minister: It's an instruction for us and we must fulfill it decently - PHOTO

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, a newly built military unit on the frontline was put into operation fully supplied with modern equipments.

Report was informed by the Defense Ministry's press service . Taking part in the opening ceremony of a military unit on the frontline area, the ministry leadership got acquainted with newly built headquarters, military camps, storages for combat techniques, a row square, a cafeteria, an infirmary, bathrooms, a laundry room, boiler room complex and other facilities.

Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov addressed the personnel on the occasion of the opening of a new military unit.

Defense Minister said that it is a result of the approval of Azerbaijani state economy's power and the care about Armed Forces for the next time: "The president's unequivocal words, "Let them get away from our lands. If Armenian soldier does not want to die, then do not come to Agdam, Fuzuli" are the instruction for us and we must fulfill it decently. Because, Azerbaijani people are expecting it from us and Supreme Commander-in-Chief requires."

Then unit commander, Major General Hikmat Hasanov expressed gratitude to the head of state and the leadership of the Defense Ministry for the care and attention.