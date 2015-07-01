 Top
    Defense Minister reviews construction of new military town on frontline

    Zakir Hasanov gave relevant instructions and recommendations for accelerating the work

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister inspected the reconstruction works in the new military town in the frontal region. 

    Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry.

    The Defense Ministry said that by order of the President, the Supreme Commander in Chief Ilham Aliyev, constructing works and commissioning of cantonments continue in army units.

    Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and management staff of the Ministry checked the progress of construction works in a newly built military town.

