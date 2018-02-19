Defence Ministry and Military Prosecutor's Office implement a joint plan

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan held some meetings in military units in accordance with the joint action plan aimed at strengthening the rule of law and military discipline, as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijan Army.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meetings, held in the military units, stationed in the frontline zone, relevant activities are carried out to increase the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthen discipline and law, as well as eliminate existing problems. Lectures on various topics are also given.