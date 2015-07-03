Defence Minister hails expanding cooperation with Lithuania

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "There is great potential for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in the field of military education," said Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov as he visited the Military Academy of Lithuania. He discussed with the academy`s top management the ways of improving mutual exchange of experience, and the organization of military workshops and courses.

Minister Hasanov also visited the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence, where he was informed of the center's activities in the area of energy security

The Defense Minister noted Azerbaijan's support for international peacekeeping operations, adding the country has always demonstrated "a firm stand" against terrorism and separatism. He also informed the top management of the center of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.