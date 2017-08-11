Azerbaijani Defence Minister departs for Moscow

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ At the invitation of Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Moscow on a visit on August 11.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the scope of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov will take part in the official closing ceremony of "Army International Games 2017" competitions.