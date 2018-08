Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister of Georgia Tinatin Khidasheli will visit Azerbaijan on December 2-3, 2015.

During the visit, T.Khidasheli will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials, and the issues of bilateral cooperation in defense sector will be discussed.

Before her visit to Baku, T.Khidasheli will make a tour to North America and Europe.