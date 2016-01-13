​Date of Pakistani Naval Forces Commander's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah will visit Azerbaijan, Report informs citing informed sources.

According to the information, Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy will visit Azerbaijan on January 14.

The meetings will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere.

