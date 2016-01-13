 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Date of Pakistani Naval Forces Commander's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    The meeting will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah will visit Azerbaijan, Report informs citing informed sources.

    According to the information, Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy will visit Azerbaijan on January 14. 

    The meetings will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere.

    During the visit Zakaullah will hold meetings in Azerbaijan, which will discuss prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi