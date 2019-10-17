CSKA athletes to take part in 7th Military World Games

Athletes of the Central Army Sports Club (CSKA) will take part in the 7th Military World Games to be held in the People's Republic of China (PRC), Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense.

CSKA teams in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, as well as judo, boxing, and shooting, will represent our country at competitions organized by the International Military Sports Council (CISM) in Wuhan from 18 to 28 October.

Our wrestlers were prepared for the Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling competitions by a master of sports of international class, Merited Coach, winner of a gold medal in the Military Olympic Games, winner of the 30th Military World Championship major Nazim Alidzhanov and a master of sports of international class, four-time European and world champion among military personnel Taleh Israfilov. Our athletes were prepared for boxing and judo competitions by Rauf Aydinov and Rauf Veliyev.

Four female athletes of CSKA will also compete in competitions.

It should be noted that our teams participating in the championship mainly consist of world and European champions, as well as winners of the Olympic Games and republican championships. Referees of the international level Faig Kerimov, Anar Babanli, Valekh Maharramov and, Elman Ismailov will also leave for Wuhan as part of the Azerbaijani team.

The games, which will be held in 35 sports complexes of the city of Wuhan, which is the administrative center of the Hubei province of China, are expected to be attended by about 10 thousand military personnel from more than 100 countries. 329 competitions in 27 sports will be held during the competitions that will become the largest World Games. Table tennis was for the first time introduced into the Military World Games Program. Competitions in gymnastics and tennis will be organized as demonstrative.