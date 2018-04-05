Competition for title of "Best Tank Crew" starts - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2018 approved by the Minister of Defense, the competition for the title of "Best Tank Crew" is held in the Azerbaijan Army.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In the course of the competition, tank crews, after passing through minefields and overcoming obstacles, will fulfill the tasks of target destruction within the previously set time.

The best tank crew will be determined based on the results of the competition.