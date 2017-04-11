Commander of Turkish Naval Forces arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 11, the commander of the Naval Forces of Turkey, Fleet Admiral Bulent Bostanoglu arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit. Report informs citing the Press service of the Defense Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the meeting of the admiral in the Ministry of Defense is planned.

It is also planned to familiarize the delegation led by Admiral B.Bostanaglu with the Command of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

The visit will last until April 14th.