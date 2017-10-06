Commander-in-Chief of Kazakh Air Defense Forces arrives in Azerbaijan

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 6, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov has met with the delegation led by Major General of the Air Force Nurlan Karbenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Within the scope of the visit, the delegation will be familiarized with the airbases of the Azerbaijani Air Force.