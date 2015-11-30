Combat readiness of State Border Service's units and aviation forces checked

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Combat readiness of the State Border Service's (SBS) agile movement units and aviation forces checked according to combat readiness program of State Border Service.

Report was told in the press center of SBS.

According to the information, firstly, intelligence opportunities on specification of location of imaginary terrorist group violating state border and landing abilities to defined region by helicopters checked. Parachute jumping of landing force carried out successfully.

Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy PM and Elchin Guliyev, Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel General observed the control measures.

Combat readiness of units involved in the inspection was highly evaluated.

Additional instructions on provision of orders and tasks of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces were given.