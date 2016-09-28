Najmeddin Sadikov will attend meeting of CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Minister of Defence - Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov left for St. Petersburg at the invitation of the First Deputy Minister of Defence - Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation General of the Army Valery Gerasimov.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Colonel General N.Sadikov will take part in the meeting of CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee on September 29.

During the meeting, heads of delegations will exchange views on issues of cooperation in the defence sphere.

The visit will last until September 30.