Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces attended the Defense Conference

© Foto: Azərbaycan Müdafiə Nazirliyi

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The 1st Deputy of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Republic – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov attended the 2nd Chiefs of Defense Conference held at United Nations Headquarters (New York) from 6th to 7th of July 2017.

Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, discussions concerning development of UN Peacekeeping Forces, rapid deployment, exercises and other appropriate issues were conducted during the conference.

Furthermore, meetings with official representatives of the Peacekeeping Operations and Field Support departments were held.