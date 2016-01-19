Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will attend NATO session

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadigov has left for Brussels to attend the Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) Session on 21 January 2016, at the NATO Headquarters.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Chiefs of Defence will review the Resolute Support mission, discuss NATO’s Future Strategy, Posture and Adaptation and meet with their Mediterranean Dialogue counterparts to exchange views on the security developments in the region and practical military-to-military cooperation.

The one day meeting will allow for the defense ministers to discuss and debate issues of contemporary strategic importance to the Alliance ahead of the forthcoming Defence Ministers’ meeting in February. During the session in Resolute Support format, the defense ministers will be briefed on the security situation and the performance of the Afghan security forces.