Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat will pay a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 22.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the framework of the visit, the meetings of the Pakistani delegation in the Ministry of Defense and other state structures of Azerbaijan are envisaged.

The visit will last until November 24.