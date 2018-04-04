Cadets of High Military College carry out practical tasks - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the educational plan and program of the Azerbaijan High Military College named after Heydar Aliyev, intensive training of cadets in all specialties is carried out at specially equipped training range.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In the course of the exercises, the military personnel pass tests on the subjects of special and combat training, as well as stage-by-stage carry out firing from armored vehicles, artillery mounts and various types of small arms.