Bordyuzha: Russia sells weapons to Azerbaijan and Armenia, adhering to parity principle

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ "With sale of weapons to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia adheres to the principle of parity."

Report informs referring to Armenian media, CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Secretary General, Nikolai Bordyuzha said during Moscow-Astana-Yerevan space bridge.

To the question about the fact that Russia sells arms to Azerbaijan, Nikolai Bordyuzha answered that the sale is carried out by the decision of Russian governance, considering the parity principles.

"With making every decision we consider the factor of parity principle. Besides the fact that Russia sells weapons to Azerbaijan, is also sells to Armenian", CSTO Secretary General said.