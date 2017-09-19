 Top
    Baku plays host to seminar on topic "Fundamentals of Logistics"

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2017, the Mobile Training Team of Allied Joint Forces Command in Brunssum conducts a seminar on the topic "Fundamentals of Logistics" in Baku.

    During the seminar, NATO's mobile training team will inform the military personnel about "Fundamentals of Logistics", "Logistics Planning during the operations" and other topics.

    Servicemen from different branches of the Armed Forces participate in the seminar which be held until September 22.

