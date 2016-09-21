 Top
    Baku hosts Conference on Information Security

    Participants were presented existing problems, reports about their solutions and briefings

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Conference on "Information Security" held with participation of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, troops, military units and representatives of special education institutions in Education and Training Center of the Armed Forces.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan. 

    Participants were presentedreports and briefings about information security and cyber security in Armed Forces, advantages of information technologies in modern age, existing problems and their solutions.

    Conference participants discussed information security and other issues in detail during preventive and remedial actions, the fights, as well as management of Navy and Air Forces operations. 

