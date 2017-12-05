Baku hosts 10th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue has begun its work in Baku on December 5.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

At first the participants of the meeting visited the Alley of Honors paid tribute and laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The participants also paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Having visited Alley of martyrs, the delegations paid tribute and commemorate Azerbaijani heroes, who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid wreaths at the "Eternal Flame" monument. Then, in the Alley of martyrs, the delegations also laid a wreath at the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers killed in 1918.

A plenary session of delegations in an expanded format was held. At the meeting, the welcoming speeches of the co-chairs were announced and briefings were given on the state of the regional security environment.

Then the meeting continued its work within the working groups.

Current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military medicine, military education, defense industry and other spheres, as well as the strengthening of friendly relations between the Armed Forces of the two countries and the main areas for accomplishing the forthcoming tasks will be discussed during the meeting, that will last until December 7.

During the discussions within the framework of the military dialogue, the work that has been done this year and the action plan for 2018 will be reviewed.

It should be pointed out that the co-chairman from the Azerbaijani side is Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, and from the Turkish side – Сorps General Yavuz Türkgenci, Chief of the Main Directorate for Plans and Principles of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.