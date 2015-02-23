Azerbaijani stand causes keen interest of visitors of Abu Dhabi IDEX 2015

Abu Dhabi. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi held the second day of the international exhibition of defense equipment IDEX 2015. Report informs the stand of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan (MOS) caused keen interest of foreign visitors.

Thus, the delegation of Ukraine, Pakistan, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries have expressed their particular interest in the items produced in Azerbaijan. Sniper rifles named as 'Istiglal', 'Yalguzag', 'Zafar' pistols, MDI new automatic weapon, machine EM-14 - 5,56h 45mm caliber rifle as well as ammunition have attracted particular interest among visitors.

In addition, the delegation MOS headed by Minister Yavar Jamalov held several meetings with the delegations of other countries.

In particular, negotiations were held with the delegation of the United Arab Emirates. Also, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the National Stand of Sudan, stands of companies from South Africa, Ukraine, Turkey, Pakistan.

Azerbaijani delegation familiarized with the novelties of these companies, discussed the prospects of cooperation.