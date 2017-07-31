Azerbaijani snipers will demonstrate their skills in contest "Sniper frontier"

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations on the acceptance and adjustment of sniper rifles for the "Sniper Frontier" contest, which is held within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2017" competitions at the Otar military base in Kazakhstan have been completed.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Snipers of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, participating in the competition will demonstrate their skills by shooting sniper rifles SVD-S.

It should be noted that teams from 17 countries take part in the competitions.

Competitions will be held in Kazakhstan on August 1-9.