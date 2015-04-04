 Top
    Azerbaijani servicemen to take a course on disposal of explosives

    Courses to be organized in the Romanian city of Ramnicu Valcea

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani servicemen from 6 April to 17 July to take part in courses at the disposal of explosives, which will be held in the Romanian city of Ramnicu Valcea. Report informs, the information about this was spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

    On April 6 Azerbaijani servicemen will also attend the conference  on training and health cooperation in Baku, from 6 to 8 April  -  a meeting on cooperation in the field of hydrography and Oceanology in Istanbul, from 6 to 17 April  - the tactical courses for junior officers, which will be held in Karachi of Pakistan.

    There will also be an exchange of experience in the framework of "The Shadow Faculty" program in Newport (USA).

