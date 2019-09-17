Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the exercises in Germany fulfilled tasks

During another stage of the "Saber Junction-19" Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the "Hohenfels" Training Center in Germany, the participants began to deploy and organize the activities of headquarters on the terrain, as well as the decision-making process, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the exercises moving through the relief terrain, also fulfilled the tasks of overcoming obstacles and suppressing the provocative actions of the imaginary enemy.