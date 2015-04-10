Azerbaijani servicemen hold combat firing stage of large-scale military exercises at night - VIDEO

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, combat firing stage of large-scale military exercises was held with the involvement of all types of Armed Forces' troops at the night of April 5. Report informs referring to the Defense Ministry's press service.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Minister of Defense, the Сhief of Armed Forces Staff, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov listened to the commanders of military units involved in training, their decisions, plans and reports on the activities of the staff.

Briefing on the level of combat readiness of the troops who took part in the exercises, efficiency and effectiveness of the implementation of the tasks, the organization of interactive and comprehensive security, the implementation of the proposed tasks, the preparation of the night activity of personnel, weapons and fighting techniques were presented.

Main forces and protection units successfully carried out the tasks at the night condition according to the training plan.

Trainings have been completed.