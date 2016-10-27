 Top
    Azerbaijani peacekeepers returned from Afghanistan

    According to the plan and rotation a group of 50 Azerbaijani military servicemen returned to Baku

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan and rotation a group of 50 Azerbaijani military servicemen returned to Baku from Afghanistan. The group has been serving in Afghanistan within NATO-led non-combat "Resolute Support" mission launched since January 2015.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving under the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

    Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 sappers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

