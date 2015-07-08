 Top
    Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan

    A group of soldiers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, consisting of 35 servants in regard with the plan of rotation was sent to Afghanistan

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Forty peacekeepers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who are serving under the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan, have been sent to the country on a rotating basis, Report was told in the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving under the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

    The mission currently involves a group of 94 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 2 sappers.

