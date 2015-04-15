Azerbaijani peacekeepers arrive in Afghanistan

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Group of soldiers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, consisting of 35 servants in regard with the plan of rotation was sent to Afghanistan to serve as a compose of the non-combat mission entitled "Strong support", which is carried out in Afghanistan since January, 2015.

Report informs, the information given by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

In Afghanistan peacekeeping mission of Azerbaijani Armed Forces began since November 20, 2002.

The peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan involved 94 soldiers, including two military doctors and two officers of engineering-fortification troops.