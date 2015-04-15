 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani peacekeepers arrive in Afghanistan

    A group of 35 servants in regard with a plan of rotation sent to Afghanistan

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Group of soldiers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, consisting of 35 servants in regard with the plan of rotation was sent to Afghanistan to serve as a compose of the non-combat mission entitled "Strong support", which is carried out in Afghanistan since January, 2015.

    Report informs, the information given by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

    In Afghanistan peacekeeping mission of Azerbaijani Armed Forces began since November 20, 2002.

    The peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan involved 94 soldiers, including two military doctors and two officers of engineering-fortification troops.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi