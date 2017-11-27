 Top
    Azerbaijani military unit conducts artillery relay competitions

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ One of the military units of the Ministry of Defense held artillery relay competitions. Several tasks were assigned to the military personnel in competitions conducted to improve the level of combat readiness and professionalism of artillerymen.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Having demonstrated the ability to carry out combat missions, mortar crews destroyed the simulated targets with an accurate fire.

    The teams that timely and accurately completed the tasks and became winners, were awarded.

