Azerbaijani military aircrafts returned home from 'TurAz Falcons 2015' exercises - PHOTOS

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Aircrafts of the Azerbaijani Air Force involved in joint exercises "TurAz Shahini 2015" in Turkey, returned home in accordance with the annual plan of military cooperation.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry noted that staff participated in the training performed complex tasks, including joint flights, carried out the operation to rescue the pilots of the crashed aircraft, carried out bomb and gun strikes on enemy targets and a number of other tasks.