Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Latvia

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov started his official visit to Latvia.

The press service of the Ministry said to Report, after his official visit to Lithuania, the delegation led by Z.Hasanov arrived in Latvia.

Defense Minister will be on official visit to Latvia on July 3-4, at the invitation of Latvia's newly elected president, the current Defense Minister Raimonds Veyonis who will assume his position on July 8.

During the visit, holding a series of meetings, discussing perspective directions of bilateral military cooperation, exchanging views on security and defense issues are scheduled.