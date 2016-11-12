Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched large-scale exercises

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Armed Forces large-scale exercises to inspect the command and control of troops and weapon systems in the field conditions will be held from 12th to 18th November.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The exercises involve about 60 thousand of military personnel, over 50 aircrafts and helicopters, more than 150 tanks and armored combat vehicles, as well as up to 700 systems of rocket and artillery troops.

Tasks on conducting defensive operations, regrouping and bringing the troops into combat readiness state, preparation and conducting counter-attack operations will be carried out during the exercises. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) will be used to conduct aerial reconnaissance.