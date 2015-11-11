Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched flight tactical exercises with combat helicopters

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Combat helicopters of Azerbaijani Air Forces held flight tactical exercises.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, exercises commanded by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

Firing exercises was also attended by First Deputy Prime Minister, Yagub Eyyubov.

Exercises included detection of various objects of the enemy, moving and non-moving armored vehicles detection and identification of targets as well as other regulatory tasks fulfilled.

At the same time, preparatory activities for the replacement of ground services for the aviation equipment reserve and operational airfields were reviewed.

Then, destruction of various targets have been carried out by guided missiles of aircraft.

The instructions given by the Defense Minister have been successfully implemented by helicopter crews, and results of shots were highly appreciated.