Azerbaijani and Georgian defense ministers hold a meeting

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Defense Minister Mindia Canelidze held a bilateral meeting.

Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting with the participation of delegations, the strategic importance of meetings and negotiations between the two countries was stressed and the special attention were paid to the issues on the development of military cooperation, exchange of experience and personnel training.

Then the sides discussed the military-political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.