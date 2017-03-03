Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will take part in Sea Breeze 2017 trainings in Odessa.

Report informs referring to zn.ua, potential attendants, coordination of naval, land-force and air-force components have been agreed at the conference aimed at preparation for trainings.

Representatives of 17 countries - Ukraine, Azerbaijan, USA, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Great Britain, France, Canada, Moldova, Germany, Norway, Poland, Romania, Turkey and Sweden laid out upcoming international maneuvers during 4 consecutive days.

The trainings are planned to be held in Ukraine in summer 2017.