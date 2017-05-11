Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will ink memo on trilateral military cooperation

© Report.az

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia plan to sign a memorandum on cooperation in a trilateral format.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Defence (MoD), it was discussed at a meeting of Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria with his Turkish counterpart Fikri Işık at the Istanbul International Defense Industry Exhibition (IDEF).

According to the press service, after meeting L. Izoria stated that in 10 days the meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will be held in Batumi. The meeting will discuss the format of tripartite cooperation and sign a memorandum aimed at improving quality of tripartite military cooperation.