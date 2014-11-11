 Top
    ​Azerbaijan to take part in the international defense exhibition in the UAE

    Сutting-edge technology of the local defense industry to be presented at the stand of the Ministry

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan confirmed its participation in the international defense exhibition IDEX-2015, which will be held on February from 22 to 26, 2015 in the capital of UAE, Abu Dhabi.

    Report informs, visitors will be able to see the newly-designed products of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry (MDI).

    Azerbaijan took part in the IDEX exhibition in 2011 for the first time. The products presented at the stand of Azerbaijan, particularly, Istiqlal sniper rifle, aroused interest among exhibitors.

    In 2013 Azerbaijan took part in the exhibition as a guest.

    The largest defense exhibition in the Middle East IDEX is held every two years under the patronage of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyana. The exhibition is regularly attended by the most famous companies presenting their advanced technology in the defense industry.

