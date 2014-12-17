Azerbaijan to produce "smart" air bombs in 2015

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Industry Ministry exported 100 million USD products in 2014.

Report informs, defense industry minister Yaver Jamalov said to journalists today: "This number will increase in year 2015", he says.

According to him, the Ministry to produce "smart" air bombs in 2015.

Defense Industry Ministry fulfilled all orders given by the state committees in 2014, he says.

"The Ministry is able to implement much more of these orders", he added.