Azerbaijan to produce unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy enemy army

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'We consider to deliver 3 production areas of 4 plants of Ministry of Defense Industry for use in 2016. Mainly, production of munitions for anti-tank grenade launchers is planned at this plant.

Report informs, Yaver Jamalov, Minister of Defense Industry told reporters.

'Production of 40x46 meters grenade cup discharger and its munitions, different types of cartridges leaving a mark, M6 M12 explosive heads, 6 types of projectile for tank and artillery as well as gun barrels is planned', the minister said.

'New generation unmanned aerial vehicles will be produced. This facility is mentioned to destroy enemy army by intelligence.'