Azerbaijan attends International Army Games in 2016

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ 25 countries have already confirmed their participation in International Army Games in 2016. Report informs citing the TASS, Chief of the Main Combat Training Directorate Ivan Buvaltsev told reporters.

"At present, 25 states have confirmed their participation in the games, including seven CIS countries: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus, which are planning to send 62 teams to the various competitions," Buvaltsev said.

Second Army Games in the history will take place from July 30 to August 13 in two countries - Russia and Kazakhstan.