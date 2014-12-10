​Azerbaijan takes the 10th place among the most militarized countries in the world

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the index of global militarization, Azerbaijan takes the 10th place in the world rankings. Report informs, this was stated in a recent study of Global Militarization Index 2013, conducted by the Bonn International Center for Conversion (BICC).

Azerbaijan took the 8th place in the ranking last year.

The researchers have carried out similar studies annually since 1990. They evaluate 150 countries on a number of parameters: the expenses on the military field as a percentage of GDP, the number of people of the total population employed in this sector and the number of heavy weapons in the country in proportion to population.

Report is prepared according to the statistics given by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the BICC.

Israel, Singapore and Armenia lead rankings of Global Militarization Index

Syria took the 4th place, Russia was the 5th.

As in their previous reports, the authors of the study link a rapid military build-up in the Caucasus with the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.