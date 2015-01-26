Azerbaijan purchases military helicopters from Turkey

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan intends to buy military helicopters T-129 ATAK made in Turkey.

Report informs referring to the information spread by Turkish media.

"Generally, four countries - Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Jordan and Bahrain, also intend to purchase these helicopters", information reads.

As the chief of the Planning Department of the Bahrain Air Force, Colonel Salah Al Manchur stressed negotiations already have begun in this regard.