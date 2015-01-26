 Top
    Azerbaijan purchases military helicopters from Turkey

    Negotiations already have begun

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan intends to buy military helicopters T-129 ATAK made in Turkey.

    Report informs referring to the information spread by Turkish media.

    "Generally, four countries - Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Jordan and Bahrain, also intend to purchase these helicopters", information reads.

    As the chief of the Planning Department of the Bahrain Air Force, Colonel Salah Al Manchur stressed negotiations already have begun in this regard. 

