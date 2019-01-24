New director general appointed to Azerbaijan National Aerospace Agency

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Doctor of technical sciences, professor, active member of the International and Azerbaijan Engineering Academy Natig Javadov has been appointed director general of the Azerbaijan National Aerospace Agency, Report informs.

Prior to this, Javadov had headed "Sənayeavtomatika" (Industrial automation) Production Association.

Notably, Natig Javadov worked at the Azerbaijan National Aerospace Agency in 1978-2003 as a technician, senior technician, engineer, senior engineer, leading engineer, secretary of the party committee and then director of Cosmic Instrument-making plant in Baku.