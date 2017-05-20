Azerbaijan military personnel to take part in five competitions of "International Army Games 2017"

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces will take part in the competitions of the "International Army Games – 2017" to be held in the territory of five countries (the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation) for the period from July 29 to the August 12 of this year. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Azerbaijan military personnel will participate in such contests as "Tank biathlon", "Masters of artillery fire", "Sniper frontier" and "Field kitchen", which will be held at the ground ranges of Russia and Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, the "Sea Cup" competition will be held in Baku with the participation of the military sailors of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan.